Shellie Ann Burke, 62, of Strasburg, VA passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at the home of her brother in Strasburg, VA.
A funeral service for Shellie will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019 at the Stover Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Fred Mauck officiating.
Shellie will be laid to rest privately.
Shellie was born April 1, 1956 in Harrisonburg, VA, a daughter of the late Dr. Thomas Edward and Ruth Marie LeBlanc Burke Sr.
Survivors include her siblings, Dr. Thomas E. Burke Jr. and wife Patricia of Heathsville, VA, and Charles Joseph Burke and wife Jennifer of Strasburg, VA; along with several nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Preston and Patience Burke, Riley and Lindsay Burke, Billy Henry, and Krista Weatherholtz.
Honorary pallbearers will be the ladies and staff of Wickham Terrace Group Home, Lisa Copeland, Richard and Colleen Davis and family, Jennings and Juanita Watts, Eleanor Burke, Carolina Burke, and Katelyn Jo Burke.
The family will receive friends at Stover Funeral Home Saturday one hour prior to the service.
Memorial may be made to Shenandoah Valley Community Residences, 301 N. Cameron St., Suite 103, Winchester, VA 22601 or Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Winchester, VA 22601.
