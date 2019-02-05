Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley Ann (Moore) Thomas. View Sign



Shirley Ann Thomas, 82, of Woodstock, passed away Saturday, February 2, 2019 at her home.



The funeral service will be held Thursday, February 7 at 11 a.m. at Valley Funeral Service, 14116 S. Middle Road, Edinburg, VA. Pastor Anna Havron will officiate. Burial will follow in Mt. Zion Lutheran Church Cemetery in Woodstock.



Mrs. Thomas was born July 25, 1936 in Lynchburg, daughter of the late Tilghman Ivan Moore and Gertrude Shackelford Moore.



She worked at Bercon in Maryland and at the Woodstock Clothes Closet.



She was a member of Mt. Zion Lutheran Church and enjoyed traveling, movies and loved her cats.



She was preceded in death by a son, Raymond Watts; and a great great granddaughter, Skylar.



She is survived by her husband, Joseph John Thomas whom she married December 24, 1959; five children, Wanda Mullenax and husband Ellery of Maryland, Judy Rae Sneed and husband Bill of Maryland, Joseph Thomas and wife Mary of Maryland, Maree Rexroad of Texas, and Bill Thomas of Woodstock; six grandchildren; and 16 great grandchildren.



The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.



Arrangements are in the care of Heishman Funeral Service, Inc. and Valley Funeral Service Branch, Bowmans Crossing.



14116 S. Middle Rd.

Edinburg , VA 22824

