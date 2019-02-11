|
Thomas Edward "Tommy" Wayland Sr., 80, of Flint Hill, VA, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at his home.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, February 16 at 12 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with Sammy Campbell officiating.
Inurnment will be private.
Tommy was born July 30, 1938 in Front Royal, VA, son of the late Clarence Ashby Wayland and Edna Jane Hawkins Wayland.
Tommy was a U.S. Army veteran, retired painter and carpenter, and loved working in his garden.
Surviving are his loving and devoted wife of 56 years, Mary Helen Embrey Wayland; one son, Brian Wayland of Flint Hill; four grandchildren, Jessica Wayland Rogers, Tommy Wayland, Marybeth Wayland, and Alexis Scroggins; and four great grandchildren.
Tommy was preceded in death by two sons, Thomas Edward Wayland Jr. and Michael Ashby Wayland; and one brother, James Ashby Wayland.
The family will receive friends 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Saturday, February 16 at the funeral home.
All are welcome to join the family for a time of food, fellowship and sharing of memories following the service at the Flint Hill Volunteer Fire Department.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.
