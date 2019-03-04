Obituary Guest Book View Sign



Tony Lee Talbott, 49, of Strasburg, Virginia passed away on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at his home.



A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at 6 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, Virginia with Sammy Campbell officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.



Tony was born on January 2, 1970 in Front Royal to the late Charles L. Talbott and to Frances Darlene Brown.



He was preceded in death by his father as well as his paternal grandparents, Leonard B. and Alma Talbott; maternal grandparents, Lovell F. and Frances M. Brown; and his great nephews, Kaiden, Luca Shepherd Jr. and Maya Caison.



Surviving along with his mother are his son, Kevin Lee Talbott; sister, Wendy Talbott-Johnson (Aaron); three brothers, Todd W. Robinson, Mickey Talbott and Dusty Henry; two nephews, James M. Caison and Jody Caison; three nieces, Jasmine Caison, Alicia Johnson and Siearra Johnson and many special aunts, cousins and loved family members.



Funeral Home Maddox Funeral Home

105 West Main Street

Front Royal , VA 22630

