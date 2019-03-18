|
Tony Ray Long, 51, of Woodstock, lost his battle with cancer Saturday, March 16, 2019.
Tony was born January 6, 1968 in Barbor County, West Virginia, the son of the late David Ray Long and Jean Jones Long.
Tony served in the U.S. Army National Guard.
He is survived by his step mother, Oleta "Cookie" Ryman of Edinburg; a son, David Ray Neff of Woodstock; a daughter, Shanendoah R. Long of Elkins, West Virginia; a sister, Stephanie Long of Edinburg; his companion, Terry Crabill of Woodstock; two step sisters, Charlene Hart and Tammy Meader, both of Meadsville, Pennsylvania; a step brother, Ronald Poe of Edinburg; and three grandchildren.
The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at Valley Funeral Service, Edinburg.
Arrangements are in the care of Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Bowmans Crossing.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Mar. 18, 2019