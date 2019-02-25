Obituary Guest Book View Sign



Vivian Russell Hansberger, 84, of Stephenson, VA, passed away peacefully, Friday, February 22, 2019, at the Winchester Medical Center.



She was born October 28, 1934 in Frederick County, VA, the daughter of the late William Frank Russell and Irene Feathers Russell.



Vivian was a member of the Winchester Church of God.



She married Douglas Bernard Hansberger, December 24, 1967 in Frederick County, VA. He preceded her in death.



Vivian is survived by her daughters, Linda Funk of Winchester, VA, Kay DeHaven (Donnie) of Stephenson, Pat Piazza (John) of King George, VA, and Brenda Funkhouser (David) of Edinburg, VA; son, Keith Hansberger (Kathy) of Great Mills, MD; sisters, Patricia Sirk of Winchester and Shirley Moreland (Robert) of Clear Brook, VA; five grandchildren; five great grandchildren; and six great-great grandchildren.



She is preceded in death by her daughter, Treva Moore; son, Dwight Hansberger; sisters, Treva Milburn, Loraine Sandridge, Gretna Jenkins, Yvonne Benner, and Orpha Carinelli; and brothers, William F. Russell, George V. Russell, and Landon M. Russell.



The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at Jones Funeral Home, Winchester.



A funeral service will be held Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Jones Funeral Home Chapel in Winchester with Pastor Kent Woodward officiating. Entombment will follow in Shenandoah Memorial Park.



Pallbearers will be Jake Strosnider, George Russell, John Benner, Michael Taylor, Brian Emmart, and Danny Messick.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in honor of Vivian may be made to the Winchester Church of God, 2080 N. Frederick Pike, Winchester, VA 22603.



Online condolences may be left at



Sign the Guest Book at Vivian Russell Hansberger, 84, of Stephenson, VA, passed away peacefully, Friday, February 22, 2019, at the Winchester Medical Center.She was born October 28, 1934 in Frederick County, VA, the daughter of the late William Frank Russell and Irene Feathers Russell.Vivian was a member of the Winchester Church of God.She married Douglas Bernard Hansberger, December 24, 1967 in Frederick County, VA. He preceded her in death.Vivian is survived by her daughters, Linda Funk of Winchester, VA, Kay DeHaven (Donnie) of Stephenson, Pat Piazza (John) of King George, VA, and Brenda Funkhouser (David) of Edinburg, VA; son, Keith Hansberger (Kathy) of Great Mills, MD; sisters, Patricia Sirk of Winchester and Shirley Moreland (Robert) of Clear Brook, VA; five grandchildren; five great grandchildren; and six great-great grandchildren.She is preceded in death by her daughter, Treva Moore; son, Dwight Hansberger; sisters, Treva Milburn, Loraine Sandridge, Gretna Jenkins, Yvonne Benner, and Orpha Carinelli; and brothers, William F. Russell, George V. Russell, and Landon M. Russell.The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at Jones Funeral Home, Winchester.A funeral service will be held Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Jones Funeral Home Chapel in Winchester with Pastor Kent Woodward officiating. Entombment will follow in Shenandoah Memorial Park.Pallbearers will be Jake Strosnider, George Russell, John Benner, Michael Taylor, Brian Emmart, and Danny Messick.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in honor of Vivian may be made to the Winchester Church of God, 2080 N. Frederick Pike, Winchester, VA 22603.Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com. Sign the Guest Book at www.nvdaily.com/obituaries Funeral Home Jones Funeral Home, Inc.

228 S. Pleasant Valley Road

Winchester , VA 22601

(540) 662-2523 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Feb. 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Northern Virginia Daily Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close