Wayne C. Orndorff, 72, of Fort Valley, passed away Saturday, March 16, 2019.
Services will be Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Dellinger Funeral Home, Woodstock. Pastors John Senters and Sherry Waddell will officiate. Burial with military honors will follow in Emerson Walters Cemetery, Boliver Road, Fort Valley.
Wayne was born November 1, 1946 in Woodstock, Virginia. He was the son of the late Robert and Ruth Foltz Orndorff.
Wayne served in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam War and was very proud to have served.
He worked at Avtex in Front Royal for 21 years and retired from Mountain View Rendering in Edinburg after 25 years of service.
In his spare time he enjoyed hunting, trout fishing and making hunting knives.
Wayne was a member of the Fort Valley Ruritans for 35 years, recently receiving an Honorary Membership Award. He enjoyed working for many years at the Ruritan food stand at the county fair. He was also a member of the Woodstock American Legion Post #199, he volunteered with the community, including the fire department, museum and other community activities.
He was a member of White Chapel Methodist Church singing with the choir for many years.
Wayne was preceded in death by three brothers, Harold, Larry, and Eugene Orndorff.
Wayne is survived by his wife of 49 years and nine months, Deborah Frye Orndorff; a son, Jeremy Orndorff of Fort Valley; a daughter, Amanda Copp and husband Wade of Woodstock; five grandchildren, Taylor Bridges, Dana Copp, Tully Orndorff, Emily Copp and Sadie Copp; and two great grandchildren, Cash and Stella Bridges. He is also survived by mother-in-law, Shirley Frye of Mt. Jackson; a brother-in-law, Wayne Frye of Mt. Jackson; sisters-in-law Judy Frye-Long of Edinburg, Judy Orndorff of Winchester, and Nancy Orndorff of Toms Brook; and aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Adam Knupp, Brent Bridges, Sam Lemon, Wade Copp, Tom Vann and Ted Peterson.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Don Foltz, Tully Orndorff and Rick Saffell
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Fort Valley Fire and Rescue, 7088 Fort Valley Road, Fort Valley, VA 22652 or the Faith Lutheran Church Preschool, P.O. Box 132 Fort Valley, VA 22652.
The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at the funeral home.
Arrangements are in the care of Dellinger Funeral Home, Woodstock.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Mar. 18, 2019