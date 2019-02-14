William E. Steadman, 71, of Mt. Jackson, passed away February 12, 2019 at the Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
He was born June 26, 1947 in Woodstock, son of the late Isaac Franklin and Helen Bowman Steadman.
He was a 1966 graduate of Stonewall Jackson High School.
He served in the United States Army, 9th Infantry Division, during the Vietnam War in Vietnam where he was wounded in combat earning the Purple Heart.
He was a member of Mount Calvary Lutheran Church of Mt. Jackson and he was also a member of the VFW Post #2447 of Edinburg, American Legion Post #199 of Woodstock, the Mt. Jackson Moose Lodge #979, and the Eagles Aerie #4264 of New Market.
He is survived by his wife, Diana Schaeffer Steadman, whom he married June 28, 1969.
He is also survived by two sons, Michael (Molly) Steadman of Kansas and Darren (Abby) Steadman of Richmond; a sister, Judy Gadikian of Edinburg; a brother, Donald Steadman of Chesapeake Beach, MD; and three grandchildren, twins Lucy and Jane, age 8, and Henry, age 5.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, John and Douglas; and a sister, Nancy.
The funeral service will be held Friday, February 15 at 3 p.m. at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church with the Rev. Matthew A. Diehl officiating. Burial will follow in the Mt. Jackson Cemetery with military honors.
Pallbearers will be Bev Smith, Putter Click, Sparky Miller, Dan Evy, Andrew Sine, and Charles Whetzel.
The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Dellinger Funeral Home in Mt. Jackson.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, P. O. Box 484, Mt. Jackson, VA 22842.
Dellinger Funeral Home
5997 Main Street
Mt. Jackson, VA 22842
(540) 477-3145
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Feb. 14, 2019