Wilton Ballard Settle, 91, of Front Royal, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on Friday, March 22, 2019, in the Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center.



A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, March 26 at 1 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with Pastor Danny Clegg officiating. Interment will follow in Panorama Memorial Gardens at Waterlick.



Mr. Settle was born on March 19, 1928, in Rappahannock County, Virginia, son of the late Walter Settle and Carrie Elizabeth Frazier Settle.



Wilton was a very talented guitar player and enjoyed playing for retirement and nursing homes. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him.



Surviving are his loving and devoted wife of 68 years, Louemma Settle; two sons, Rick and wife Elaine and Jeff and wife Paige; one daughter, Connie and husband Gary; daughter-in-law, Christina; one sister, Camilla; six grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; and many step grandchildren.



Mr. Settle was preceded in death by his parents; son, Greg; eight brothers; and three sisters.



Pallbearers will be grandsons.



The family will receive friends on Tuesday, March 26 from 12-1 p.m. at the funeral home.



Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601.



Condolences may be sent to the family at



105 West Main Street

Front Royal , VA 22630

