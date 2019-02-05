|
|
Arthur W. Nickels
Arthur W. Nickels, age 79, passed away Saturday, February 2, 2019.
He was the beloved husband of the Late Sandra F, nee Woods; loving father of Michelle (James) Pecoraro, Tracey (Mark) Franklin, Kimberly Violett, Douglas (Celestine), and Steven (Jennifer); devoted grandfather of Courtney Violett, Benjamin, Ryan, Ivy, and Connor Nickels.
Arthur married Sandra Woods on September 25, 1965 in Woodstock, IL and was married 52 years before Sandra passed away in 2017.
Arthur was a devoted family man; he taught us the value of life, fun, work ethic and never giving up. He loved gardening, movies, music, food, and working with electronics; but his favorite pastime was coming to his grandchildren's sporting events.
Visitation will be at the Skaja Bachmann Funeral Home, 7715 West Route 14 Crystal Lake, Illinois on Wednesday from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Funeral Services Thursday 10:00 AM at the funeral home. Interment McHenry County Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the appreciated.
Funeral info: 815-455-2233 or www.skajafuneralhomes.com
Published in the Northwest Herald on Feb. 5, 2019