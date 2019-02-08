Home

St John's Lutheran Church
9812 Saint Albans St
Hebron, IL 60034
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
St. John's Lutheran Church
Hebron, IL
Service
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
3:00 PM
Born: September 12, 1942

Died: February 4, 2019

Benjamin William DeCicco, 76, of Hebron, Illinois died February 4th, 2019 surrounded by family. Ben was born September 12th, 1942 in Chicago to Anthony and Lucy Jean DeCicco.

He is survived by his children: Vincent (Nicolette) DeCicco, Patrick DeCicco, Andy (Kathleen) Hansen, Matt (Kristi) Kirchhoff, and Cole (Amy) Kirchhoff. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Ellis and Cashton DeCicco, Brooklyn Hansen, Michael and Anthony Kirchhoff, and Parker and Brooklyn Kirchhoff.

He was proceeded in death by his parents; sister, Judith Huemann; and brother, Tony DeCicco.

Ben enjoyed the simple things in life. He loved good food, watching and coaching sports, time spent with his children and grandchildren and mowing the lawn. Those close to Ben were blessed to know the gentle soul that resided in the giant of a man.

A celebration of Ben's life will take place at St. John's Lutheran Church in Hebron, Illinois on Sunday, February 10th from Noon until the service at 3:00.

It is Ben's request that in lieu of flowers, donations to the family be made for the education of his grandchildren.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Feb. 8, 2019
