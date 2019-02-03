Carolyn Penningroth Schaper



Born: December 31, 1937; in Cedar Rapids, IA



Died: January 17, 2019; in Crystal Lake, IL



Carolyn was born on December 31, 1937 to Benjamin and Jessie (Safley) Penningroth in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. She passed from this life at her home in Crystal Lake, Illinois, on January 17, 2019, surrounded by her devoted family. She was united in marriage to the Rev. Arn Schaper on July 7, 1962 in Tipton, Iowa.



Carolyn was a member of the Tipton High School class of 1956. She attended Iowa State University, the University of Colorado, the University of Iowa, and graduated from Lakeland College (now Lakeland University) in Sheboygan, WI, class of 1960, with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Social Work. Carolyn was Lakeland's 1959 Homecoming Queen.



Over the years, Carolyn worked as a social worker in Sheboygan County, a receptionist for Lifetime Vision, and as a teacher's aide for both District #47 and the North Barrington Montessori School.



Carolyn was very involved in her community. She was a member of the Vestry Choir of First Congregational Church, an early member of the Polly Crandall Questers, a member of PEO, I-A Chapter in Crystal Lake, the Second Thursday Book Club, a member of the Woodstock Creative Living Series, and a member of the McHenry County College Retired Adult Program. Always a quester and seeker for learning, her latest interests included watercolor painting, Road Scholar Programs, reading and trying new recipes.



She is survived by her husband, Arn Schaper of Crystal Lake, IL; her sons, Jon (Rhonda) Schaper of Geneva, IL, Steve (Caprice) Schaper of Woodstock, IL; her grandchildren, Max, Raquel, Candace, Vince, Brent, and Kirk Schaper; her siblings Darrel (Janet) Penningroth, Marjorie Stonerook and sister in-law Rosemary Penningroth, all of Tipton, IA.



Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents; her siblings, Darlene and Raymond; and her nephew, Kevin.



A memorial service is planned for 11:00 am on February 9th at the First Congregational Church, 461 Pierson Street, Crystal Lake, IL. Visitation will be the evening prior, February 8th from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm at the Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 419 E. Terra Cotta Ave. (Rte. 176), Crystal Lake, IL.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Schaper Memorial Fund. Published in the Northwest Herald from Feb. 3 to Feb. 6, 2019