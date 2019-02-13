Colleen Ann Harling



Born: July 21, 1932



Died: February 12, 2019



Colleen Ann Harling, age 86, of Crystal Lake formerly a resident of Carpentersville and Algonquin for 59 years passed away peacefully with her family at her side on Tuesday morning, February 12, 2019.



Colleen was born in Clifton, IL on July 21, 1932 and was the daughter of the late Norman & Laura (nee Lemenager) Marcotte. On April 19, 1952 she married the love of her life; Wayne A. Harling. Wayne preceded Colleen in death on August 29, 2009 after 57 years of marriage. Prior to retirement, she was a loyal and valued employee of The Eagle Supermarket in Carpentersville for 30 years. She was also a longtime member of St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church in Algonquin.



Colleen was a loving and caring mother to her children; Randy (Angela) Harling, Sharon (Robert) Vandermeir, Norman Harling and Michelle (Adam) Pringle; eight grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren.



In addition to her parents and her beloved husband, Colleen was preceded in death by her brother; Harry Marcotte; and sisters, Norma Wulff and Antoinette Rabideau.



Family and friends will gather for a Funeral Mass at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, Algonquin with Rev. Daniel Zdebik, officiating. Burial will follow at Algonquin Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 8:00 P.M. on Friday, February 15, 2019 at Miller Funeral Home, West Dundee and again on Saturday morning at the church from 10:00 AM until the time of the Mass.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Margaret Mary Church, Algonquin.



Published in the Northwest Herald on Feb. 13, 2019