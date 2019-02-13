Northwest Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Miller Funeral Home
504 W Main St
Dundee, IL 60118
(847) 426-3436
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Miller Funeral Home
504 W Main St
Dundee, IL 60118
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church
Algonquin, IL
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Algonquin Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Colleen Harling
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Colleen Ann Harling


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Colleen Ann Harling Obituary
Colleen Ann Harling

Born: July 21, 1932

Died: February 12, 2019

Colleen Ann Harling, age 86, of Crystal Lake formerly a resident of Carpentersville and Algonquin for 59 years passed away peacefully with her family at her side on Tuesday morning, February 12, 2019.

Colleen was born in Clifton, IL on July 21, 1932 and was the daughter of the late Norman & Laura (nee Lemenager) Marcotte. On April 19, 1952 she married the love of her life; Wayne A. Harling. Wayne preceded Colleen in death on August 29, 2009 after 57 years of marriage. Prior to retirement, she was a loyal and valued employee of The Eagle Supermarket in Carpentersville for 30 years. She was also a longtime member of St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church in Algonquin.

Colleen was a loving and caring mother to her children; Randy (Angela) Harling, Sharon (Robert) Vandermeir, Norman Harling and Michelle (Adam) Pringle; eight grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and her beloved husband, Colleen was preceded in death by her brother; Harry Marcotte; and sisters, Norma Wulff and Antoinette Rabideau.

Family and friends will gather for a Funeral Mass at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, Algonquin with Rev. Daniel Zdebik, officiating. Burial will follow at Algonquin Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 8:00 P.M. on Friday, February 15, 2019 at Miller Funeral Home, West Dundee and again on Saturday morning at the church from 10:00 AM until the time of the Mass.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Margaret Mary Church, Algonquin.

To leave an on-line condolence, please visit www.millerfuneralhomedundee.com For information, please call 847-426-3436
Published in the Northwest Herald on Feb. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Miller Funeral Home
Download Now