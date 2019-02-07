Daniel J. Sund



Born: September 10, 1954



Died: February 5, 2019



Daniel J. Sund, 64, of Richmond, IL, passed away on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 surrounded by loving family at his home.



Daniel was born September 10, 1954 in Woodstock, IL. He was a dedicated employee of Carey Electric for 40 years, where he had a career as an electrical contractor. Daniel was the loving husband of Jacqueline Sund (Peterson) for nearly 41 years before she passed away in 2016. Together, they were the proud parents of son, Daniel, and daughter, Heidi. Daniel was an avid sports fan and could be found supporting the Chicago Blackhawks, Chicago Cubs, and Minnesota Vikings. He loved car races and attended 48 consecutive Indianapolis 500 races. In his free time, he enjoyed golfing, fishing and spending time in sunny Arizona. He was known for his quirky sense of humor and kind heart.



Dan is survived by his loving mother, Jean Sund; his two beloved children, Daniel Sund and Heidi nee Sund (Michael) Keller; his brothers, William Sund, Douglas (Peggy) Sund, and Richard (Mollie)Sund, and significant other, Teresa Sweetwood; and many nieces and nephews.



Daniel was preceded in death by his father, LaVerne Sund; and wife, Jacqueline (Peterson) Sund.



A Memorial Service will be held at Zion Lutheran Church, 4206 W. Elm St. McHenry, IL 60050 on Saturday February 9th, 2019 at 11:00am. Family and friends are welcome to join for a celebration of Daniel's life immediately following at a separate location. Details will be provided following the service.



In lieu of flowers, contributions can be sent to Journey Care Foundation, Daniel's hospice providers, at 2050 Claire Court Glenview, IL 60025-7635. Contributions may also be made to the Colon Cancer Coalition, 5666 Lincoln Dr., #270 Edina, MN 55436.



Funeral Arrangements were entrusted to Northern Illinois Funeral Services, Inc 847-833-2928 Published in the Northwest Herald on Feb. 7, 2019