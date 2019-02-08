Northwest Herald Obituaries
Justen Funeral Home & Crematory
3700 W. Charles J. Miller Road
McHenry, IL 60050
(815) 385-2400
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Mary of the Angels Church
1850 N. Hermitage Ave
Chicago, IL
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Mary Catholic Cemetery
North Richmond Rd
McHenry, IL
View Map
Donald C. MacDonald


Donald C. MacDonald

Born: February 10, 1942

Died: February 4, 2019

Donald C. MacDonald, age 76, of Bull Valley, passed away on February 4, 2019 at Presence Villa Scalabrini Nursing and Rehab Center in Northlake. He was born on February 10, 1942 in Nova Scotia, Canada to James and Madelyn (Chisholm) MacDonald. He was later united in marriage to the love of his life, Margaret (Nealy) MacDonald.

Donald obtained both his degree in Philosophy from St. Francis Xavier University and his degree in Finance from Windsor University. An accomplished business executive, Donald held many titles over the course of his lifetime, including the role of Queens Chartered Accountant in Canada and working for KPMG - Peat Marwick. Other roles include the CEO of the American division of ASEA, a Swedish industrial conglomerate, cofounder and CFO of ABC Rail Products, and CEO of Benecor, Inc., a manufacturer of materials for the aerospace industry. Donald also served as financial consultant to several non-profit educational institutions in Chicago.

In his leisure time, Donald enjoyed sailing and building model railroads. He was a championship level duplicate bridge player and founded a successful woodworking camp for pre-teen and teen boys.

Donald's true life's love was his wife, Margaret. They were inseparable and he was heartbroken when she passed. Now that he is with Margaret, his heart is whole once more.

He is survived by his sister, Judith (Brent) Marsh; his brother, Eric MacDonald; and his cousin, Frances Chisholm.

In addition to his parents, Donald was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Margaret MacDonald.

A Mass in honor of Donald's exceptional life will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at St. Mary of the Angels Church, 1850 N. Hermitage Ave, Chicago, IL 60622. The graveside blessing will follow at 2:00 p.m. at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery on North Richmond Rd in McHenry, IL 60050.

Arrangements were entrusted to Justen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3700 W. Charles J. Miller Rd, McHenry, IL.

For information, please call 815-385-2400, or visit www.justenfh.com, where friends may leave an on-line condolence message for Donald's family.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Feb. 8, 2019
