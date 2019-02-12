Donald W. Carroll



Donald "Don" W. Carroll, age 82, of Genoa, died Monday, February 4, 2019. He was born June 2, 1936, in Amboy, IL.



Don was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Georgia (Virgil) Carroll; his brother Harold ("Gene") Carroll; niece, Tracy Mihm and numerous beloved relatives. He is survived by wife of 57 years, Leota Jane (Halsey) Carroll (aka "Lee" or "Corky"); 4 children Sean (Tamara) Carroll of Atlanta, GA, Heidi (Bud) Wilkinson of Churchville, PA, Amy (Andy McRoberts) Carroll of Dallas, TX and Christopher (Angie) Carroll of Ft. Lauderdale, FL; 13 cherished grandchildren, Hailey, Meredith, Reilly, Audrey, Liam, Daniel, Donald, Kristin, Cory, Dominic, Ella, Zakary and Janie; his great-granddaughter Nora with more grandchildren on the way; and his sister Nancy (Dr. Martin) Mihm of Sarasota, FL. Don's faith was very strong.



He worshiped faithfully with his fellow parishioners at Trinity Lutheran Church in Genoa, IL and on his own in more recent months. Professionally, Don worked for most of his career as an executive in the Insurance industry with large companies like General Adjustment Bureau in New York City as well as entrepreneurial endeavors like Royal Enterprise Management Company in Florida. He was always an engaged neighbor, friend and good Samaritan throughout his life wherever he lived. Over the years he supported the Elk's Lodge wherever he lived. He gave to the less fortunate in consistently. He proudly served on the Board of Directors of Country Creek Townhome Association in Genoa, IL. Personally, he loved fishing, golf, music, friendship, the Cubs and a good meal with relatives or friends. Mostly though, caring for his wife, and shepherding his family through life was his beloved mission. In most recent years, he became famous for his unique dance moves - imitated by many but perfected by only him. We are all better having had you in our lives, Don.



Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 16, 2019, at 3:00 PM in the Mihm-Jones Funeral Home in Amboy with Rev. Jeremy Heilman officiating. Cremation will follow with burial of cremains at a later date in Prairie Repose Cemetery in Amboy. Visitation will be held on Saturday, from 12:00 PM until 3:00 PM in the funeral home.



A memorial has been established to the .



