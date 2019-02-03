Edward W. Haberstroh



Born: December 25, 1939



Died: February 1, 2019



Edward W. Haberstroh, 79 of Huntley, died February 1, 2019.



A visitation will be on Friday, February 8, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00pm at DeFiore Funeral Home, 10763 Dundee Road, Huntley. A Graveside service will be held on Saturday, February 9, 2019, 11:00am at Windridge Memorial Park in Cary, IL. A Celebration of life service will be held on Sunday, February 10 at 3:00pm and a reception to follow all at Jameson's Drendel Ballroom, 12880 Del Webb Blvd., Huntley.



Edward was born December 25, 1939 in Chicago, the son of William and May Haberstroh. He worked for the state of Illinois as an electrician and as a florist. He served in the Army Reserve. He enjoyed fishing, traveling and seeing the sights and playing pinochle.



He is survived by his wife, Elaine; his daughters, Karen Schuetz, Julie (Brian) Emmel, and Linda Getzinger; grandchildren, Steven, Kevin, Ryan, Kaitlyn, Kourtney, Nickolas, Tyler and Nolan. He is also survived by his step children, Sharon (Chris) Kranz and Steven (Lisa) Fredrickson; and by many nieces and nephews.



He is preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Blanche, Clarence and Laverne.



For further information, please call the funeral home at 847-515-8772 or on-line condolences may be directed to ww.defiorefuneral.com Published in the Northwest Herald on Feb. 3, 2019