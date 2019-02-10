Eleanor V. Pawlikowski



Born: December 29, 1922; in Caledonia, MN



Died: February 7, 2019; in McHenry, IL



Eleanor V. Pawlikowski, age 96, of Crystal Lake Illinois, passed away peacefully on February 7, 2019 at Northwestern Medical Center in McHenry, surrounded by her loving family.



She was born on December 29, 1922 in Caledonia, Minnesota, the daughter of August and Agnes (Leary) Schulte. She married Leonard Pawlikowski on February 9, 1946 in Aurora, Colorado, and they spent 72 wonderful years together.



Eleanor was a U.S. Army Veteran who served in the Philippines and Japan during WWII as a registered nurse. For over 30 years she was involved with Families Anonymous serving as a mentor to many. She served as an office manager for her husband's dental practice. Eleanor was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and a friend to many.



Eleanor is survived by her husband, Leonard; her children, Susan (Charles Schott) Condon and Roger Pawlikowski; her grandchildren: Sarah (Emilio) Couret, Rachel (Jonathon) Leatherbury, Matthew (Rebecca) Condon, Stacey (Rob) Cruise, Leslie Schott, C.J. Schott and Nicole Ginn; her great-grandchildren: Finn, John Patrick, Evan, Taylor, Jackston, Acesen, Elizabeth, Natalie, Kathryn and Maxwell; her brother, Paul (Mary Ellen) Schulte and sister-in-law, Winifred Schulte; as well as many nieces and nephews.



She is preceded in death by her sons, Glenn and David Pawlikowski; her parents; her sisters, Lorraine Collins, Helen Cuhel White, Sr. Jean Schulte-OSF; and her brother, Leo Schulte.



Memorial Visitation will take place on Saturday, February 16, 2019 from 9:00 am to 11:00 am, followed by Funeral Mass at 11:00 am at Resurrection Catholic Church, 2918 Country Club Rd, Woodstock, IL. Interment will be private.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Eleanor's name may be directed to Resurrection Catholic Church Outreach to the Needy Program, 2918 Country Club Rd, Woodstock, IL 60098. Published in the Northwest Herald on Feb. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary