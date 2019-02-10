Northwest Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Colonial Funeral Home & Crematory
591 Ridgeview Drive
McHenry, IL 60050
(815) 385-0063
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Resurrection Catholic Church
2918 Country Club Road
Woodstock , IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Resurrection Catholic Church
2918 Country Club Road
Woodstock , IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eleanor Pawlikowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eleanor V. Pawlikowski


1922 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Eleanor V. Pawlikowski Obituary
Eleanor V. Pawlikowski

Born: December 29, 1922; in Caledonia, MN

Died: February 7, 2019; in McHenry, IL

Eleanor V. Pawlikowski, age 96, of Crystal Lake Illinois, passed away peacefully on February 7, 2019 at Northwestern Medical Center in McHenry, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on December 29, 1922 in Caledonia, Minnesota, the daughter of August and Agnes (Leary) Schulte. She married Leonard Pawlikowski on February 9, 1946 in Aurora, Colorado, and they spent 72 wonderful years together.

Eleanor was a U.S. Army Veteran who served in the Philippines and Japan during WWII as a registered nurse. For over 30 years she was involved with Families Anonymous serving as a mentor to many. She served as an office manager for her husband's dental practice. Eleanor was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and a friend to many.

Eleanor is survived by her husband, Leonard; her children, Susan (Charles Schott) Condon and Roger Pawlikowski; her grandchildren: Sarah (Emilio) Couret, Rachel (Jonathon) Leatherbury, Matthew (Rebecca) Condon, Stacey (Rob) Cruise, Leslie Schott, C.J. Schott and Nicole Ginn; her great-grandchildren: Finn, John Patrick, Evan, Taylor, Jackston, Acesen, Elizabeth, Natalie, Kathryn and Maxwell; her brother, Paul (Mary Ellen) Schulte and sister-in-law, Winifred Schulte; as well as many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her sons, Glenn and David Pawlikowski; her parents; her sisters, Lorraine Collins, Helen Cuhel White, Sr. Jean Schulte-OSF; and her brother, Leo Schulte.

Memorial Visitation will take place on Saturday, February 16, 2019 from 9:00 am to 11:00 am, followed by Funeral Mass at 11:00 am at Resurrection Catholic Church, 2918 Country Club Rd, Woodstock, IL. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Eleanor's name may be directed to Resurrection Catholic Church Outreach to the Needy Program, 2918 Country Club Rd, Woodstock, IL 60098.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Feb. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Colonial Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now