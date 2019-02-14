Northwest Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Colonial Funeral Home & Crematory
591 Ridgeview Drive
McHenry, IL 60050
(815) 385-0063
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Schubert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Ann Schubert


1945 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Elizabeth Ann Schubert Obituary
Elizabeth Ann Schubert

Born: September 3, 1945; in McHenry, IL

Died: February 4, 2019; in McHenry, IL

Elizabeth A. Schubert, age 73, passed away at her home on Monday, February 4, 2019.

She was born to Mary (Klein) and John Nett on September 3, 1945.

Elizabeth (Liz) worked at Rae Motors after graduation and remained with the company for over forty years. She married Jack Schubert. He preceded her in death in 1986. Liz continued on with Acorn Ridge Nursery for several years until she retired and closed down the nursery. She shared her love of horses with her step-father, Russell Brown.

Betty Ann was preceded in death by her parents, her step-father, her brother, Eugene J. Nett, her sister-in-law, MaryAnn Willis, and her husband, Jack.

She is survived by her sister-in-law, Judith Nett and her brother-in-law, Wayne Willis and several nieces and nephews.

There will be a memorial service in the spring.

Colonial Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information, please visit www.colonialmchenry.com or call 815-385-0063.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Colonial Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now