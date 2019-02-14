Elizabeth Ann Schubert



Born: September 3, 1945; in McHenry, IL



Died: February 4, 2019; in McHenry, IL



Elizabeth A. Schubert, age 73, passed away at her home on Monday, February 4, 2019.



She was born to Mary (Klein) and John Nett on September 3, 1945.



Elizabeth (Liz) worked at Rae Motors after graduation and remained with the company for over forty years. She married Jack Schubert. He preceded her in death in 1986. Liz continued on with Acorn Ridge Nursery for several years until she retired and closed down the nursery. She shared her love of horses with her step-father, Russell Brown.



Betty Ann was preceded in death by her parents, her step-father, her brother, Eugene J. Nett, her sister-in-law, MaryAnn Willis, and her husband, Jack.



She is survived by her sister-in-law, Judith Nett and her brother-in-law, Wayne Willis and several nieces and nephews.



There will be a memorial service in the spring.



Published in the Northwest Herald on Feb. 14, 2019