EvaAnnette Sindberg (née Siggaard), 83, a long-time resident of TroutValley, IL, was born December 1, 1935, in Copenhagen, Denmark toNiels and Ketty (née Gren) Siggaard. She passed away surrounded byher family Tuesday, January 29, 2019, after a short hospital stay dueto an accidental fall.

Evalived a full and blessed life in three countries. Born and raised inDenmark, she moved to Canada after marrying the love of her life OleSindberg in 1956. They then immigrated to the United States becomingcitizens in 1976. Eva and Ole had a child in each of the threecountries.

Eva’shuge heart set the foundation for her life and her family. She was athoughtful daughter, sister, aunt, wife, mother, and grandmother. Inaddition, she had an extended and varied group of dear friends. Theyincluded her church, neighborhood, swim class ladies, and Danishcultural family. Eva participated in life, usually with Ole byher side. They raised their family, travelled, danced, went to thetheatre, ran around in a motorcycle, hosted legendary dinner partieswhere she highlighted her culinary skills, and gave back to theircommunity. Always one to help, Eva used her creative skills tobenefit others. She recently knitted hundreds of hats which she sentto service members with the simple tag, Love Eva. She was alwaysthere to lend a hand or an ear. She will be missed.

Evais survived by her husband of 62 years, Ole Sindberg; her children,Annette (Bjarne) Sorensen, Paul (Kristina Zahorik) Sindberg, andCarol (John) Scheidelman; her grandchildren, Matthew (Kevin Yingling)Barnum, Jenna Barnum, Sonya, Paul Thomas, Peri, Ryan, and AliSindberg, and Benjamin Scheidelman; and her sister, Lis (the lateBent) Jakobsen. She is preceded in death by her parents. Acelebration of Eva’s life service will be held at 3pm, Sunday,February 10, 2019 at First Congregational Church of Crystal Lake, 461Pierson St., Crystal Lake with a reception immediately following atthe church. Inlieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to FirstCongregational Church of Crystal Lake.



