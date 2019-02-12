Northwest Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Baskerville Funeral Home
700 E. Kahler Rd.
Wilmington, IL 60481
815-476-2181
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Baskerville Funeral Home
700 E. Kahler Rd.
Wilmington, IL 60481
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
11:30 AM
Baskerville Funeral Home
700 E. Kahler Rd.
Wilmington, IL 60481
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Faye Hansen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Faye Hansen

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Faye Hansen Obituary
Faye Hansen

Faye Hansen, age 83, of Wilmington, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday morning, February 9, 2019 with loving family by her side.

Faye was one of the first employees of Precision Components in Wilmington, from where she retired from after more than 25 years. She began bowling at the age of 16, and continued to bowl her entire life. She was a member of the Joliet Area Women's Bowling Association.

Survivors include her children: Greg (Cathy) Hansen and Cindy Friddle, both of Wilmington, Kim (Tim) Mitchell of Braidwood and Dawn (Marvin) Norris of Wilmington; (7) grandchildren; (8) great grandchildren; siblings: Melva Jo McCarville of Wilmington, Don (JoAnn) Friddle of TN, Chuck (Joyce) Friddle of FL, Kathy Friddle and Karen Friddle, both of Wilmington and Mary Hairald of Dwight; sister-in-law, Jan Laffoon of IN; numerous nieces and nephews including her special niece Joleena Harrod, and countless friends, as well as her lifelong friend, Ruth Buchanan.

Faye was preceded by her parents Melvin and Josephine Friddle; husband Ellsworth (1974), son-in-law, Francis Friddle (1999); grandson Brian Bormet (2005) and brother Dale Friddle (2007).

Visitation will be Wednesday, February 13, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Baskerville Funeral Home, 700 East Kahler Road in Wilmington.

Funeral services will follow Thursday at 11:30 a.m. in the funeral home, and burial will be in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery.

Faye's Memorial Page: www.BaskervilleFH.com/notices/Faye-Hansen

Funeral services and arrangements have been made under the direction and care of Baskerville Funeral Home in Wilmington. (815-476-2181)
Published in the Northwest Herald on Feb. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.