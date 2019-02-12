Faye Hansen



Faye Hansen, age 83, of Wilmington, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday morning, February 9, 2019 with loving family by her side.



Faye was one of the first employees of Precision Components in Wilmington, from where she retired from after more than 25 years. She began bowling at the age of 16, and continued to bowl her entire life. She was a member of the Joliet Area Women's Bowling Association.



Survivors include her children: Greg (Cathy) Hansen and Cindy Friddle, both of Wilmington, Kim (Tim) Mitchell of Braidwood and Dawn (Marvin) Norris of Wilmington; (7) grandchildren; (8) great grandchildren; siblings: Melva Jo McCarville of Wilmington, Don (JoAnn) Friddle of TN, Chuck (Joyce) Friddle of FL, Kathy Friddle and Karen Friddle, both of Wilmington and Mary Hairald of Dwight; sister-in-law, Jan Laffoon of IN; numerous nieces and nephews including her special niece Joleena Harrod, and countless friends, as well as her lifelong friend, Ruth Buchanan.



Faye was preceded by her parents Melvin and Josephine Friddle; husband Ellsworth (1974), son-in-law, Francis Friddle (1999); grandson Brian Bormet (2005) and brother Dale Friddle (2007).



Visitation will be Wednesday, February 13, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Baskerville Funeral Home, 700 East Kahler Road in Wilmington.



Funeral services will follow Thursday at 11:30 a.m. in the funeral home, and burial will be in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery.



Faye's Memorial Page: www.BaskervilleFH.com/notices/Faye-Hansen



Funeral services and arrangements have been made under the direction and care of Baskerville Funeral Home in Wilmington. (815-476-2181) Published in the Northwest Herald on Feb. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary