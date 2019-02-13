Genevieve Grudzien



Genevieve Grudzien nee Luszczak. Loving wife of the late John. Dear mother of the late Thomas Grudzien. Dear sister of the late Lillian (Frederick) Mikrut, the late Edward A. Luszczak, the late Norbert Skzela, late John Skzela and the late Rita Oslakovich. Fond aunt of George S., Fred R. (Judy A.) and the late Gerald E. Mikrut.



Her passion in life as a teenager was playing the piano and singing with the orchestra. Genevieve lived in Des Plaines from 1951 to 1954 when her and John moved to Ogdensburg, WI and lived on a dairy farm until 1958 when they moved back to Chicago. She had lived in Prospect Heights, Maple Park, Wauconda, Richmond and her final home was the Cross Roads Care Center in Woodstock, IL.



Visitation Wednesday from 3:00pm to 8:00pm at Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 6150 N. Cicero Ave., Chicago. Funeral Thursday 11:15am from the funeral home to Transfiguration of Our Lord Church for Mass at 12 Noon. Interment will follow at St. Adalbert Cemetery, Niles.



For funeral information 773-736-3833 or visit Genevieve's memorial at www.smithcorcoran.com Published in the Northwest Herald on Feb. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary