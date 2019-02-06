George H. Kunzer, Jr.



Born: November 5, 1939; in River Forest, IL



Died: February 2, 2019; in Chicago, IL



George "Kip" H. Kunzer, Jr., age 79, long time resident of McHenry and retired Installation Supervisor at Western Electric/AT&T, passed away on February 2, 2019. Kip grew up in Hartland, Illinois. Kip enjoyed woodworking, being outdoors and tinkering with his cars and motorcycles.



Kip is survived by his loving wife, Julie Ann Kunzer; his four daughters, Carrie (John Travers), Laurie (David Schachtner), Beth (Walter Taylor) and Nancy (Mike Lesko); his six grandchildren, Randy Malm, Tatum Travers, Jasper Taylor, Greta Taylor, Woody Travers and Drake Schachtner; his siblings, Barbara Byron, Jeannie Samen and Ken (Kathi) Kunzer; and his sister-in-law, Mary Kunzer.



Kip was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Jim Kunzer; and brothers-in-law, Ed Samen and Spence D. (Bud) Byron, Jr.



Visitation will take place Thursday, February 7, 2019 at Church of Holy Apostles, 5211 West Bull Valley Road, McHenry; from 9:30 am to the time of Mass at 10:30 am. Interment will follow at St. Patrick's Cemetery in Hartland.



Kip was dearly loved and will be greatly missed.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Church of Holy Apostles. Published in the Northwest Herald on Feb. 6, 2019