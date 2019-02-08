Gerhard Stefan



Born: December 9, 1941



Died: January 22, 2019



Gerhard Stefan age 77, of Algonquin, passed away with his loving family by his side on January 22, 2019.



He was born on December 9, 1941 in Bratislava, Slovakia to Teresia and Otto Stefan. Gerhard was a U.S. Army Veteran and worked as a broadcast engineer, computer programmer, and business owner. He was a devout Christian and enjoyed the art of debate.



He will be dearly missed by his loving wife, Monika Stefan; children, Andrea Peters, Kathryn Jordan, and Timothy Stefan. He had five grandchildren: Karly Jordan, Kelcey Peters, Tessa Jordan, Morgan Peters, and Warren Jordan. Survivors also include his brothers: Ed Stefan, (wife, Liz Stefan, Daughters, Michelle and Tressie) and David Stefan (wife, Barb Stefan, and children, Christopher, Becky, and Lizzy) and their extended families.



Per Gerhard's request he will be cremated. Friends are invited to meet with his family for a Celebration of Life Service on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 1:00 pm at St. John's Lutheran Church 300 Jefferson St. Algonquin.



His family would like to extend a special thank you to St. John's Lutheran Church for all of their wonderful comfort and kindness during this difficult time.



For those wishing to provide gifts in memory of Gerhard Stefan may donate to St John's Lutheran church via www.stjohnsalgonquin.churchcenter.com/giving



Arrangements were entrusted to Willow Funeral Home & Cremation Care in Algonquin/Lake in the Hills. On line condolence may be directed to the family at www.willowfh.com or for more service information please call (847) 458-1700. Published in the Northwest Herald on Feb. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary