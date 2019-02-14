Gertrude D. Jessup



Born: December 10, 1916; in Milwaukee, WI



Died: February 10, 2019; in Crystal lake, IL



Gertrude Dorothy (Strohmaier) Jessup, 102, of Crystal Lake, IL (formerly of McHenry), died February 10, 2019.



Born December 10, 1916, to Charles and Paula Strohmaier, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, she married Paul S. Jessup on May 16, 1936, and moved to McHenry, Illinois, in 1949.



Gert was a strong, kind, loving, and independent woman dedicated to her family. A graduate of Spenserian Business College in Milwaukee, for several years she worked for the Joseph Frett & Son Construction Company. She also assisted her husband in his business, Jessup Manufacturing Company, in McHenry. A founding member of Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, she was active in the church and in various community organizations. A past president of the PTA, she volunteered in the schools and for the Boy Scouts. A former president of the McHenry Women's Club and member of the Auxiliary to NIMC, she enjoyed travel, giving parties, time with friends and playing cards. Her sons and their families, however, are what gave her the greatest joy. An excellent role model for her offspring, she took delight in every precious moment she spent with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brother Carl Strohmaier, and her sisters, Margaret Harry and Pauline Pease.



Survivors include two sons: Robert (Julia) Jessup of Naples, FL and Paul (Johanna) Jessup of St. Paul, Minnesota; five grandchildren: Robert (Heidi) Jessup, of Olivenhein, CA; Lisa (Michael) Akerson of Albuquerque, NM; Scott (Nisha) Jessup of Chicago; Christine (Joanna) DeLucia-Jessup of Silver Springs, MD; and Paul (Lian) Jessup of Singapore. Survivors also include nine great-grandchildren: Reese and RJ Jessup; Sabrina Akerson; Malina and Chase Jessup; Paul and Amelia Jessup; and Alexa and Ariel DeLucia-Jessup. She is also survived by her niece Susan (Jeff) Holmes, nephew Carl (Mary) Strohmaier and great-niece Sara Strohmaier. Her bright spirit, love of family, and ability to make and keep friends will be missed by all who knew her.



A service celebrating her beautiful life will be held Saturday, February 16, 11:30 AM, at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, McHenry. A luncheon will follow.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church.



Arrangements by Colonial Funeral Home, McHenry, Illinois. Published in the Northwest Herald from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2019