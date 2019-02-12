Grace L. Danielson



Grace L. Danielson of Sun City, Huntley and a long-time resident of Carpentersville, Illinois died peacefully February 9, 2019.



She was born October 28, the daughter of Alma and Henry Merz. Grace was employed by the Jewel Home Shopping Co. in Barrington for 25 year before retiring. Grace enjoyed roller skating, golfing, bocce and bowling with the Sun City bowling league. Grace was a devoted Chicago Cubs fan and loved flying the Cubs W flag on her home. She enjoyed spending weekly and monthly socializing with her Sun City neighbors fondly known as the "Garage Groupies".



She was a kind and loving person who never had a harsh word for anyone. Grace loved all animals and had many pets during her lifetime, among them her cherished Westie, Eddie. Grace was the beloved wife of Allan D. Danielson and dear mother of Joanne (Randy) Brettschneider and Cynthia McAllister.



Grace is survived by her husband, Allan Danielson, daughters, JoAnne (Randy) Brettschneider, and Cynthia McAllister, by her grandchildren, Scott DiDonna, Taryn Bird, Megan (Jared) Herbig, Jennifer Molnar and Jeremy Molnar. She is also survived by her great grandchildren, Michael and Andrea Bressler, Ethan Bird, Travis Knappenberger, Teagan Molnar, Ivy Grace Molnar and Morgan Herbig. She is survived by her two Godchildren, Valerie Hakes and Heide Benedict and by many nieces and nephews. By her stepdaughter, Diane Montgomery , step grandchildren, Stephanie (Doug) Hill, Leigh Ann (Michael) Persondek and Kimberly (Tim) Kahl, five great step grandchildren, Brennan and Nolan Hill, Evelyn and Lillana Persondek and Hailey Kahl.



Grace was preceded in death by her parents, first husband, James M. McAllister, brother, Hank (Marian) Merz, sisters, Leona (John) Stene, Ruth (Irv) Dettman, Gladys (James) Freier, Mildred (Pete) Leach, Irene (Norman) Duddridge, baby Di Donna and nephew, Jimmy Freier and step daughter, Dawn Mullin.



Visitation will be on Thursday, February 14, 2019 from 3:30 to 8:30pm at DeFiore Funeral Home-10763 Dundee Road, Huntley and will continue on Friday prior to the service from 10:00am to 11:00am at the Trinity Lutheran Church-11008 N Church Street, Huntley, IL. Interment will follow at the East Dundee Cemetery.



Published in the Northwest Herald on Feb. 12, 2019