Gretchen M. Spreitzer



Born: July 3, 1948; in Chicago, IL



Died: February 3, 2019; in Marengo, IL



Gretchen M. Spreitzer, 70, Marengo, passed away Sunday, February 3, 2019, in her home.



She was born July 3, 1948, in Chicago, the daughter of Donald and Rose Mary (Sikorski) Spreitzer. After attending Barat College for 2 years, she graduated from Elmhurst College with a Bachelor's degree in Human Resources. She worked as a buyer for Navistar and most recently as a mortgage lender for Woodfield Planning. Gretchen retired early because of health issues but being an avid reader, her love of books kept her life full. She was a determined and forward thinking person from an early age and was a dedicated pupil who succeeded in the business world thru her efforts. Gretchen also enjoyed watching her nephews and their young ones flourish and grow. They brought her much joy over the years. She will be missed by all.



Survived by her mother, Rose Mary of Rockford; her nephews, Brant (Jennifer) and Brice Spreitzer; and many cousins.



Predeceased by her father, Donald; and her brother, Mark.



Memorial services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Monday, February 11, 2019, at Fitzgerald Funeral Home and Crematory, Mulford Chapel, 1860 S. Mulford Rd. Rockford, with Reverend William R. Wentink officiating. Burial at St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery in Palatine.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to OSF St. Anthony Medical Center, 5666 E. State St. Rockford, IL 61108.



