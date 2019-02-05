Helen Utpadel



Born: February 6, 1924



Died: February 2, 2019



Helen Utpadel, 94, of Huntley, passed away Saturday, February 2, 2019 at DuPage County Hospital in Winfield.



She was born Feb. 6, 1924 in Lydon Twp. the daughter of Henry and Emma (Timmerman) Burmeister. Helen married a dairy farmer from Wheeling, Wilbert F. "Buck" Utpadel on May 5, 1951 in River Grove. She was a devoted Lutheran and a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Marengo.



Helen was a farmer at heart, born on a truck farm that is now O'Hare Field, she never lost her green thumb. She loved gardening, especially her flowers and vegetables. She was also a tremendous bookkeeper, loved to go dancing, and listening to old time music. It was the little things that made her happy. She will be deeply missed by all.



Surviving are her children, Norm Utpadel, Beverly "Bev" (Craig) Miller; granddaughter, Kaylen Miller; brother, Arthur (Ardele) Burmeister; sister, Edna Boeckenhauer; and many nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Buck on May 23, 1978; and siblings, Herman, Edward, Walter, Della, Elsie, and Lillian.



Funeral Services will be at 11:00 am on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019 at Zion Lutheran Church, 412 Jackson St., Marengo. Burial will be in the Wheeling Cemetery.



Visitation will be on Thursday, Feb. 7 at the church from 3:00 to 8:00pm and will continue prior to services on Friday from 10:00 to 11:00am.



Memorials in her name may be directed to Zion Lutheran Church.



The James A. O'Connor Funeral Home in Huntley is assisting the family. Information (847) 669-5111 or visit www.jamesaoconnorfuneralhome.com Published in the Northwest Herald from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2019