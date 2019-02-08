Herbert Hoover Pfeiffer



Born: November 6, 1928; in Chicago, IL



Died: February 2, 2019; in Cary, IL



Herbert Hoover Pfeiffer, age 90, died February 2, 2019 at his home in Cary.



Born in Chicago on Election Day November 6, 1928 to John and Ertwina Kriegel Pfeiffer, he was given the name of the President Elect Herbert Hoover and his twin sister, Lou Henrietta was named after Hoover's spouse. He grew up in Crystal Lake and graduated from CLCHS. Serving in the Korean War, he was stationed in Seoul where he taught heavy equipment operation and maintenance to Korean Army personnel. Upon discharge he went to work for Crystal Lake Trucking and Excavating, a family company owned by his two older brothers. He married Violet Anderson in 1959, merging two families, he with two sons, and Vi with two daughters. Together they had one more child. His brothers business began to focus primarily on aggregate mining to supply the growing construction industry. The brothers who were older than Herb, retired, and sold the business to Meyer Material in the early 60's, and he stayed on as Operation Manager for their mining operations.



While his career lasted over 60 years he would always say he "never worked a day in his life, it's not work if you enjoy what you're doing." Vi and Herb loved to travel and went on many trips together. After VI's passing he continued to travel for many years, particularly enjoying cruises on large sailing ships. He had taken up golf in his 40s and played into his 80s. He also worked diligently on his last home where he created a beautiful sanctuary which he loved to share with family and friends.



Survivors include his son, Patrick; daughters, Charlotte, Stella, Maple, Lynn; and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.



In addition to his parents, Herb was preceded in death by his wife, Violet; his son, Michael; his brothers, John and Bill; and his sister, Lou.



Per Herb's wishes no service is planned at this time. The family is planning a celebration of his life to be held at his home sometime in early June. Published in the Northwest Herald from Feb. 8 to Feb. 10, 2019