Jacqueline Marie Boehmke



Born: February 5, 1941



Died: February 22, 2019



Jacqueline Marie Boehmke born February 5, 1941 to Bill and Mary (Gutt) Vlcek in Evanston, Illinois, Jacqueline Boehmke went home to the loving arms of Jesus on Friday, February 22, 2019.



Jackie called Crystal Lake home most of her life, graduating from Crystal Lake Community High School. She did spent 5 years in San Diego, CA, but soon returned to Crystal Lake.



On September 3, 1960, she married Thomas A. Boehmke in Crystal Lake. Tom was not only her husband, he was her companion and best friend. They enjoyed sharing each other's company during their 58 years of marriage.



Jackie was a loving and devoted Mother to three children, Marysue (Paul) Shearer, Tom Boehmke, Jr. and Tim (Michele) Boehmke. She delighted in her grandchildren, Kip, Ben, Maryerin (Emmy) and Bekah Shearer and Isabella, Elliott, Milo and Jeppa Boehmke.



Jackie is further survived by her brother, Joe (Ruby) Vlcek; sisters, Judy Vlcek and Jean Vlcek; brother-in-law, Dick (Betty) Boehmke; as well as several nieces, nephews, great- nieces, great- nephews; and her faithful, furry friend, Annie.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Mary Vlcek; in-laws, Bill and Mary Boehmke; brother-in-law, David Fick; and sister-in-law, Maxine Boehmke.



Jackie earned her associate degree in Radiology from The College of Medical Technology in Minnesota. She was a member of the Crystal Lake Country Club for 25 years and was an integral part of TAB Design Service and Lincoln Abrasives. She also taught 1st Holy Communion classes at Resurrection Catholic Church for 25 years. Out of her love for children she started Granny's Gourmet Babysitting Service, becoming known as Miss Jackie, AKA "G Cookie", to many children.



Sharing time with friends in her Bunco group, prayer shawl group, playing Bean Bag Baseball or Class Reunion Committee meetings, all were counted as treasured time. God?s creation brought her joy. She loved being outdoors hiking in the hills of San Diego, on the water boating, fishing, or swimming. Gardening was by far her favorite outdoor activity, with sweeping coming in a close second. She expressed her love through baking, cross stitching and recently crocheting hats for family. But more than anything she was a loving, devoted wife, mother, granny. She loved her children beyond measure and her grandchildren were the light of her life. She loved every grandchild to the moon and back and they were all her "sunshines". She gave of herself unselfishly. She was funny and could be silly, yet she always had words of encouragement for everyone and anyone. Jackie will be missed to infinity and beyond.



Finally and most importantly, Jackie was a woman of faith that loved Jesus. She looked forward to the freedom to come and in death she wanted to celebrate life.



Jackie's family invites you to come celebrate her life with a time of visitation on Friday, March 1, from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 419 E. Terra Cotta Ave. (Rte. 176), Crystal Lake. Visitation will follow Saturday morning from 10:00 am until the time of her funeral service at 11:00 am at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Epilepsy Foundation at www.epilepsy.com or to St. Judes Hospital at www.stjudes.org.



To leave online condolences for the family, visit www.davenportfamily.com or call 815-459-3411 for more information. Published in the Northwest Herald on Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary