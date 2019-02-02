Home
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Crystal Lake Evangelical Free Church
575 East Crystal Lake Ave
Crystal Lake, IL
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019
12:00 PM
Crystal Lake Evangelical Free Church
575 East Crystal Lake Ave
Crystal Lake, IL
James M. O'Shea Obituary
James M. O'Shea

Born: June 9, 1943; in Chicago, IL

Died: January 29, 2019; in McHenry, IL

James M. O'Shea, age 75, of McHenry, passed away Tuesday, January 29, 2019. He was born June 9, 1943, to the late James and Thelma O'Shea. On October 12, 1968, he married the love of his life, Patsy Corso.

He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Patsy; and dear children: Suzanne O'Shea and Nathan (Cathy Tiberi) O'Shea.

James was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 5, 2019, from 10:00am until the time of Funeral Service at 12:00pm, at Crystal Lake Evangelical Free Church, 575 East Crystal Lake Ave, Crystal Lake, IL 60014. Interment will follow in Woodland Cemetery, McHenry.

Colonial Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information, please visit www.colonialmchenry.com or call 815-385-0063
Published in the Northwest Herald on Feb. 2, 2019
