Schneider-Leucht-Merwin & Cooney Funeral Home
1211 North Seminary Avenue
Woodstock, IL 60098
(815) 338-1710
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schneider-Leucht-Merwin & Cooney Funeral Home
1211 North Seminary Avenue
Woodstock, IL 60098
James P. Gitzinger


James P. Gitzinger Obituary
James P. Gitzinger

Born: July 9, 1964

Died: February 11, 2019

James P. Gitzinger, age 54, of Woodstock, passed away Monday, February 11, 2019.

He was born on July 9, 1964, in Chicago, to Robert and Bernadine (Rose) Gitzinger.

Jim loved all sports and was a dedicated Cubs fan. He enjoyed playing darts and pool.

He is survived by his beloved wife Karre Thurow Gitzinger and her family, mother, Bernadine, son, Jace, brothers; John (Lori) Gitzinger, Mike Gitzinger and Tony Gitzinger, sister, Laura Gitzinger, Noel Mercure, many nephews and one niece.

He was preceded in death by his daughter Alysha and father Robert.

Visitation will be held February 13, 2019 from 4:00pm until 8:00pm at Schneider, Leucht, Merwin & Cooney Funeral Home 1211 N Seminary Ave, Woodstock, IL. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Karre Gitzinger to assist with funeral expenses.

For information call the funeral home at 815-338-1710 or see our website at www.slmcfh.com.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Feb. 12, 2019
