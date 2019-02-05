Jeanette A. Gerrish



Born: November 21, 1924 in St. Louis, MO



Died: January 30, 2019; in Woodstock, IL



Jeanette A. Gerrish, age 94, most recently of Woodstock and formerly of McHenry, passed away Wednesday, January 30, 2019, at Crossroads Care Center in Woodstock. She was born November 21, 1924 in St. Louis, Missouri to Fred A. and Mary Elizabeth (Schulte) Watts.



Raised in Overland, Missouri, Jeanette attended Our Lady of Presentation School for the primary grades and later graduated from high school in Overland. She furthered her education with an Associates degree from Oakton Community College and worked as a Physical Therapy assistant at Bethany Methodist Hospital in Chicago and Skokie Valley Hospital in Skokie.



Throughout her lifetime, Jeanette volunteered with several organizations. She gave of her time volunteering with the USO at Chanute Air Force Base and Fort Leonard Wood, as well as Families Anonymous and the Salvation Army. She enjoyed traveling to New York and San Francisco. She and her late husband, Wilbert, were avid square dancers and members of the Woodstock Squares.



Survivors include three children, Ruth Minarcik, William Von Hoffen, and Christine (Jeffrey) Claus; three step-children, Kevin (Linda) Gerrish, Ellen (Dave) Holst, and Ann (Jeff) McGinnis; 11 grandchildren, Robert DiNardo, Angela Conzelman, Kyle Minarcik, Robby Von Hoffen, Yvonne Von Hoffen, Tracy Batdorf, Scott Batdorf, Steven Carpenter, Carolyn Nash, Todd Claus and Kelly (Tim) Carlson; 9 step-grandchildren, Kelly Gerrish, Brian, Nicholas, and Christopher Chiodo, Sean Gerrish, Scott McGinnis, Rachel Holst, Spencer and Kaitlyn Gonzalez; four great-grandchildren, Arianna, Robert, Illa, and Mikayla.



In addition to her parents, Jeanette was preceded in death by her first husband, Robert Von Hoffen; and her second husband, Wilbert Gerrish; four children; Robert Von Hoffen, Cathy Holmes, Wilma "Anne" Carpenter, and Laura Von Hoffen; and a grandchild, David Matthew Carpenter.



Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, at Justen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3700 Charles J. Miller Road, McHenry, IL 60050. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. in the funeral home. Private burial services will be Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, at Windridge Memorial Park in Cary.



Published in the Northwest Herald on Feb. 5, 2019