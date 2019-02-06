|
|
Jennifer Louise
Farrell Greanya
Born: April 28, 1972
Died: February 1, 2019
Jennifer Louise Farrell Greanya was born Jennifer Louise Greanya on April 28, 1972. She was later raised Jennifer Louise Farrell, and then returned to her birth name. Jennifer passed away February 1, 2019 at the age of 46.
Visitation for Jennifer will be held Friday, February 8, from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 419 E Terra Cotta Ave (Rt. 176) Crystal Lake. Visiting will continue the following day, Saturday, February 9, from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 10:00 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 480 Walkup Ave, Crystal Lake. Burial will be held privately at Windridge Memorial Park, Cary.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 p.m. with gathering at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at First United Methodist Church, Dole and Crystal Lake Ave, Crystal Lake.
Arrangements were entrusted with Davenport Family Funeral Home, Crystal Lake. For Jennifer's complete obituary, visit www.davenportfamily.com or call 815-459-3411 for information.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Feb. 6, 2019