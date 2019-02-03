|
|
Jerry C. Kolbusz
Born: May 22, 1940; in Chicago, IL
Died: December 4, 2018; Elgin, IL
Jerry C. Kolbusz, age 78, of Algonquin, IL, passed away peacefully on Tuesday December 4, 2018 at Sherman Hospital, Elgin, IL. He was born on May 22, 1940 in Chicago to Chester and Caroline (nee' Jarosz) Kolbusz.
Jerry was a veteran of the United States Army and was a machinist by trade. On April 28, 1962 he married Christine (nee' Mischke) Kolbusz in Chicago.
Survivors include his wife, Christine; his three children, Paul (Jennifer) Kolbusz, Algonquin, Gay (Geoff) Pahios, Lake Zurich, and Tony (Donna) Kolbusz, Oakwood Hills; his seven grandchildren, Thomas and Joshua Kolbusz, Kali, Allison, & Garett Pahios, and Anthony and Matthew Kolbusz.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his stepfather, Emil J. Rogus; and his in-laws, Thomas and Alexandria Mischke.
Private services for the family were held on Saturday, December 8, 2018 at the Willow Funeral Home & Cremation Care, 1415 Algonquin Rd., Algonquin, IL 60102.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Feb. 3, 2019