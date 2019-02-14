Jo Putnam



Born: December 5, 1931; in Harvard, IL



Died: February 3, 2019; in Evergreen, CO



Jo Putnam died of natural causes on February 3, 2019 at the age of 87 in Evergreen, CO.



She is survived by her three daughters: Debbie Atwood (Bill) of Evergreen, CO, Pam Dysenchuk (David) of Darien, CT, and Cami Miller of Conifer, CO as well as seven grandchildren: Ryan Atwood (Leah), Abbey Esposto (Ryan), Blair Shoemaker (Ethan), Marika Dysenchuk, Nikki Dysenchuk, Ted Beckman and Jenny Beckman and seven great grandchildren. She is also survived by her older sister Jean Putnam of Ellensburg, WA and niece Tracey Putnam of Pittsburgh, PA.



She was predeceased by her younger brother Russ Putnam.



Jo was born on December 5, 1931 in Harvard, IL to Betty and Russ Putnam. She was a 1949 graduate of Harvard High School and attended the University of Illinois, eventually finishing her undergraduate degree at Kansas State University in 1971. She then went on to earn a Master's in Education at the University of Illinois. In 1952 Jo married Ken Miller who was a US Army Officer. They moved 19 times during their 26 year marriage including assignments in France and Germany.



Jo was a mother, teacher, camp counselor, writer, author, professional story teller, loon ranger, lover of the outdoors, an avid reader and an environmentalist. After retiring from her teaching career, she lived for several years in northern Wisconsin before moving to Peterborough, NH in 2001. Jo's final year was spent in Lakewood, CO to be closer to her family.



Her burial took place on February 8, 2019 in Evergreen, CO. A memorial service is being planned for later this year.