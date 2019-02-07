Joan Elizabeth Badgley



Born: July 27, 1935; in Galva, IL



Died: February 4, 2019; in McHenry, IL



Joan E. Badgley, age 83, of McHenry, passed away Monday, February 4, 2019. She was born July 27, 1935, to the late James and Elsie (nee Rose) Thompson.



Joan was born on a farm in Galva, IL, and raised on a farm in Kewanee, IL. After high school, she majored in English at Marycrest College, where she was Valedictorian. Upon graduation, she moved to Chicago. Joan taught English in the Skokie school system. She raised her six children in Arlington Heights. Joan was a talented musician. She played the organ at St. Cecilia Catholic Church, in Mount Prospect and then later at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, after moving to McHenry in 1990. In 2007, Joan proudly took her sacred vows to become a Secular Franciscan. She was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Everyone who knew her, loved her greatly.



She is survived by her loving children: Philip (Mary) Badgley, Mary (Thomas) Spaeth, Theresa (Daniel) Krey, Robert (Sheri) Badgley, Kathleen (Christopher) Shermach, and Daniel (the late Laura) Badgley; 23 dear grandchildren; 16 cherished great-grandchildren; and beloved brother, Thomas (Marlene) Thompson.



In addition to her parents, Joan was preceded in death by her husband, George E. Badgley.



Visitation will be held on Friday, February 8, 2019, from 4:00pm until 8:00pm, at Colonial Funeral Home, 591 Ridgeview Drive, McHenry. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, February 9, at 1:00pm, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 3500 W Washington, McHenry. Interment will follow in St. Patrick's Countryside Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorials in Joan's name may be made to the Catholic Charities, 721 N. LaSalle, Chicago, IL 60654



For more information, visit www.colonailmchenry.com or call 815-385-0063 Published in the Northwest Herald on Feb. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary