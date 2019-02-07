Home
Colonial Funeral Home & Crematory
591 Ridgeview Drive
McHenry, IL 60050
(815) 385-0063
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Colonial Funeral Home & Crematory
591 Ridgeview Drive
McHenry, IL
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Patrick's Catholic Church
3500 W. Washington
McHenry, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Badgley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Elizabeth Badgley


Joan Elizabeth Badgley
1935 - 2019
Joan Elizabeth Badgley Obituary
Joan Elizabeth Badgley

Born: July 27, 1935; in Galva, IL

Died: February 4, 2019; in McHenry, IL

Joan E. Badgley, age 83, of McHenry, passed away Monday, February 4, 2019. She was born July 27, 1935, to the late James and Elsie (nee Rose) Thompson.

Joan was born on a farm in Galva, IL, and raised on a farm in Kewanee, IL. After high school, she majored in English at Marycrest College, where she was Valedictorian. Upon graduation, she moved to Chicago. Joan taught English in the Skokie school system. She raised her six children in Arlington Heights. Joan was a talented musician. She played the organ at St. Cecilia Catholic Church, in Mount Prospect and then later at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, after moving to McHenry in 1990. In 2007, Joan proudly took her sacred vows to become a Secular Franciscan. She was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Everyone who knew her, loved her greatly.

She is survived by her loving children: Philip (Mary) Badgley, Mary (Thomas) Spaeth, Theresa (Daniel) Krey, Robert (Sheri) Badgley, Kathleen (Christopher) Shermach, and Daniel (the late Laura) Badgley; 23 dear grandchildren; 16 cherished great-grandchildren; and beloved brother, Thomas (Marlene) Thompson.

In addition to her parents, Joan was preceded in death by her husband, George E. Badgley.

Visitation will be held on Friday, February 8, 2019, from 4:00pm until 8:00pm, at Colonial Funeral Home, 591 Ridgeview Drive, McHenry. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, February 9, at 1:00pm, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 3500 W Washington, McHenry. Interment will follow in St. Patrick's Countryside Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Joan's name may be made to the Catholic Charities, 721 N. LaSalle, Chicago, IL 60654

For more information, visit www.colonailmchenry.com or call 815-385-0063
Published in the Northwest Herald on Feb. 7, 2019
