Joan R. Rubino



Born: November 19, 1930; in Cicero, IL



Died: January 30, 2019; in Crystal Lake, IL



Joan R. Rubino, age 88, of Crystal Lake, passed away on January 30, 2019 at her home. She was born on November 19, 1930 to Joseph and Frances (Zivatkauskas) Cicero in Chicago. On April 8, 1951, she was united in marriage to Joseph Patrick Rubino at St. Adrian Roman Catholic Church in Chicago.



A resident of McHenry County for the majority of her life, Joan was a passionate homemaker who took great pride in caring for her family and home. Sunday was mostaccioli day and everyone who knew came to share that special time for family, friends, and good food! She was a kind, generous woman who made all around her feel loved. Joan will be deeply missed.



Left behind to cherish her memory are her children, Therese "Terry" Rubino-Goerdt, Dominick (Karen) Rubino, and Joseph (Sarah) Rubino, Jr.; six grandchildren, Chris and Tom (Lauren) Goerdt, Jason (Jodi), Andrew, Andy, and Gina (fianc , Alec) Rubino; great-grandchildren, Lilliana, Ben, and Grant; and siblings, Phyllis Kishkunas, Rose Riordan, Victoria Cicero, and William Cicero.



In addition to her parents, Joan was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Patrick Rubino, Sr., on September 3, 2017; her grandson, Nicholas Rubino, in March of 1998; and her siblings, Steven Cicero and Frances Bobich.



Friends and neighbors may gather with Joan's family Saturday, February 9, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. Mass at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 3500 Washington St., McHenry, IL 60050. Inurnment will be at St. Patrick Churchyard Columbarium.



For those wishing to send an expression of condolence, Joan's family suggests memorials to the Abbott House at 405 Central Ave, Highland Park, IL 60035.



For more information, please call the funeral home at 815-385-2400, or visit www.justenfh.com, where friends can leave an online condolence message for Joan's family. Published in the Northwest Herald on Feb. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary