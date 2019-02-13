John E. Martin



John E. Martin, 89, of Crystal Lake, passed away on February 6, 2019. He was born in Beardstown, IL to Charles and Ramona (nee Stuke) Martin.



While John lived in Libertyville, he owned the Gulf station and worked at several automotive service centers; he could take apart a car and put it back together. He also served on the Libertyville Volunteer Fire Dept. A younger John also raced stock cars. He enjoyed camping and loved to fish; always waiting to catch the big one.



John is survived by his wife, Harriet; his children, Judi Becker and Chuck (Phyllis) Martin and their mother, Jane Ahrens; his stepchildren, Amy (Marvin) Rylko, Nori Coley, and Michael (Sharon) Furuta; his grandchildren, Brian, Gail (Jim), Kelsey (Chris), and Rachel; his great grandchildren, James and Brendan; and his cat, Gabby.



He was preceded in death by his brother, Charles Martin; and his parents.



No services are planned at this time.



Published in the Northwest Herald on Feb. 13, 2019