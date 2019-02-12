Northwest Herald Obituaries
Willow Funeral Home - Algonquin
1415 W. Algonquin Road
Algonquin, IL 60102
(847) 458-1700
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Willow Funeral Home - Algonquin
1415 W. Algonquin Road
Algonquin, IL 60102
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
4:00 PM
Willow Funeral Home - Algonquin
1415 W. Algonquin Road
Algonquin, IL 60102
View Map
John Wayne Harber


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John Wayne Harber Obituary
John Wayne Harber

Born: September 27, 1941

Died: February 9, 2019

John Wayne Harber, age 77, of Algonquin, passed away on Saturday morning, February 9, 2019 at JourneyCare in Barrington with his loving family at his side.

John was born on September 27, 1941 in Dyersburg, Tennessee to Johnie and Kattie (Ray) Harber. John was a proud U.S. Army Veteran and was retired from Motorola Solutions, Inc. as a coordinator with 31 years of service.

He will be dearly missed by his loving wife, Joan M. (Turskey) Harber; his children John (Dede) Jensen and Teresa (Mark) Kerns; his grandchildren, Amber Jensen and Cody Alm; his great-granddaughter Layla; his sister Bonnie Casey; also nieces Donna (Tommy) Williams and Starr (Matt) Woodside Chestosky and a nephew David Woodside; great-nieces Amber Williams and a great-nephew Zane and a great-niece Brea.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister June Woodside and a niece, Cheryl Woodside.

Per John's request he will be cremated. A Life Celebration gathering will be held on Saturday, February 16, 2019 from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM with a Military Funeral Honors service at 4:00 PM that afternoon at Willow Funeral Home & Cremation Care 1415 W. Algonquin Rd., (one mile east of Randall Rd.) Algonquin/Lake in the Hills.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the or the .

Online condolences may be directed at willowfh.com or for more information please call (847) 458-1700.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Feb. 12, 2019
