James Ayers Kenny



James Ayers Kenny, 75, of Crystal Lake, was born March 16, 1943 in Pittsburgh, PA to James B. and Virginia M. Kenny. He passed away peacefully on January 29, 2019 at home in Deer Park, IL.



Jim grew up in Pittsburgh, PA, attending Penn Hills High School, and later graduating from Grove City College. Having spent his childhood in Pittsburgh, he had tremendous pride being from the area, and developed a deep passion for Pittsburgh sports teams such as the Steelers and Pirates, who he continued to root for throughout his life.



Jim also met his sweetheart, Carol (Wikert) Kenny, while living in Pittsburgh, and they married in 1967. Last year they proudly celebrated their 50th anniversary surrounded by their loving family. As a young couple, and during Jim's time serving as a Captain in the United States Air Force, they lived in both New York, NY and San Antonio, TX. Following his military service, Jim started a nearly 40 year career with United Airlines, eventually settling with his young family in Crystal Lake, IL in 1973. He was very active in both community and church, and thoroughly enjoyed watching his sons sporting events, never absent from the stands as a supportive father.



After retiring in 2002, Jim found time to pursue many other passions, including cars and music. He was an active part of the Miata Club, often touring parts of the country in his convertible, and resurrecting a love of brass instruments by taking up playing the Tuba in the Community Band for many years, and eventually learning to play Piano. He was fortunate to spend time traveling, with a fondness for Palm Desert, CA, visiting various family members around the country, and wonderful memories from a more recent river cruise through parts of Belgium and France.



Jim is survived by his wife, Carol; his sons Steve (Elizabeth) and Ryan (Laurel); and grandchildren Sarah, Riley, Emily, Harper, and Nolan. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, and friend to many. His hearty laugh, genuine kindness, quick wit, and care for others, will be forever missed.



A memorial gathering will take place on Wednesday, February 6 from 5:00pm to 8:00pm at Davenport Family Funeral Home in Crystal Lake, IL.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Liver Foundation.



Arrangements were entrusted to Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Crystal Lake. For information, please call 815-459-3411 or visit www.davenportfamily.com to leave an online condolence for the family. Published in the Northwest Herald on Feb. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary