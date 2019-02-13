Northwest Herald Obituaries
Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home, Ltd.
107 West Sumner Street
Harvard, IL 60033
(815) 943-5400
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Chemung United Methodist Church
212 Rt. 173
Harvard, IL
View Map
JuneAnn Marie Mills


1948 - 2019
JuneAnn Marie Mills Obituary
JuneAnn Marie Mills

Born: February 28, 1948; in Huntley, IL

Died: January 28, 2019; in Harvard, IL

JuneAnn Marie Mills, 70, of Harvard, passed away on Monday, January 28, 2019, at her residence surrounded by her family.

She was born February 28, 1948, in Huntley, IL to Nelson and June (Mead) Sennett. JuneAnn was a proud employee at the Chemung Country Store for many years. She loved spending time with friends and family. She was a member of the Chemung Methodist Church.

Survivors include her children, Arthur (Vonda) Patnaude of Harvard, Teresa (George Johnson) of Machesney Park, Christine Morse (Mark Teresi) of Harvard, Foster (Kim) Patnaude of Harvard, Leon (Michelle) Patnaude of Belvidere, and Elvis (Michelle) Patnaude of Harvard; 16 grandchildren, Kyle, Travis, Brandy, BethAnn, Kameron, Nathan, Justin, Alexis, Jodi, Kayla, Nick, Dustin, Cody, Zack, Ben, and Parker; siblings, Nancy, Catherine (Kenneth), Dick, LaVerne, Mike, Nelson (Carolyn), George, Steve (April), Leslie (Robin), Joseph (Joanna), and Frederick (Nancy).

She was preceded in death by her parents, two husbands, Eugene F. Patnaude, and Gene Mills; brothers Leroy, Charles, John, Elwood, and Samuel; sister Barbara; and a granddaughter Bridgett.

A memorial gathering will be held from 11:00 to 12:30 PM Sat. Feb. 16 at the Chemung United Methodist Church, 212 Rt. 173 Harvard, IL 60033.

Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.saundersmcfarlin.net.

For more information, call Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home at 815-943-5400.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Feb. 13, 2019
