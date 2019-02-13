JuneAnn Marie Mills



Born: February 28, 1948; in Huntley, IL



Died: January 28, 2019; in Harvard, IL



JuneAnn Marie Mills, 70, of Harvard, passed away on Monday, January 28, 2019, at her residence surrounded by her family.



She was born February 28, 1948, in Huntley, IL to Nelson and June (Mead) Sennett. JuneAnn was a proud employee at the Chemung Country Store for many years. She loved spending time with friends and family. She was a member of the Chemung Methodist Church.



Survivors include her children, Arthur (Vonda) Patnaude of Harvard, Teresa (George Johnson) of Machesney Park, Christine Morse (Mark Teresi) of Harvard, Foster (Kim) Patnaude of Harvard, Leon (Michelle) Patnaude of Belvidere, and Elvis (Michelle) Patnaude of Harvard; 16 grandchildren, Kyle, Travis, Brandy, BethAnn, Kameron, Nathan, Justin, Alexis, Jodi, Kayla, Nick, Dustin, Cody, Zack, Ben, and Parker; siblings, Nancy, Catherine (Kenneth), Dick, LaVerne, Mike, Nelson (Carolyn), George, Steve (April), Leslie (Robin), Joseph (Joanna), and Frederick (Nancy).



She was preceded in death by her parents, two husbands, Eugene F. Patnaude, and Gene Mills; brothers Leroy, Charles, John, Elwood, and Samuel; sister Barbara; and a granddaughter Bridgett.



A memorial gathering will be held from 11:00 to 12:30 PM Sat. Feb. 16 at the Chemung United Methodist Church, 212 Rt. 173 Harvard, IL 60033.



Published in the Northwest Herald on Feb. 13, 2019