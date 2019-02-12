Kenneth James Reid



Born: September 21, 1950; in McHenry, IL



Died: February 8, 2019; in McHenry, IL



Kenneth James Reid, age 68, of Richmond, IL, passed away Friday evening, Feb. 8, 2019, at Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital surrounded by his children and beloved family. Kenny was born Sept. 21, 1950, in McHenry, IL to James and Bernice (Hess) Reid.



Kenny worked for ComEd for 34 years, serving the company in various roles such as lineman, foreman, safety advisor, and instructor. After retiring from ComEd in 2000, he was able to spend more time fishing and golfing. He also enjoyed managing the Hunter Golf Course in Richmond, IL and Nippersink Golf Course in Twin Lakes, WI.



First and foremost, Kenny loved his four children. He will be remembered for helping anyone in need, coaching, and mentoring countless others. He enjoyed collecting coins, attending sporting events and giving back to the community. For over 25 years, he volunteered for the Richmond-Burton Baseball Association. Kenny also volunteered at the VFW Post 4600 every Thanksgiving to feed hundreds of soldiers. He was also very passionate in the planning and organizing of his McHenry High School, Class of 1968 reunions.



Kenny is survived by his four loving children, Melissa (Ryan) Desmond, Josh Reid, Kyle Reid, and Terah Reid; a brother, Glen (Mary) Reid and a sister, Gayle (Gary) Marzorati and countless cousins, nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Terry Reid.



Family and friends may visit from 3:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. Thursday, February 14, 2019, at Justen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3700 Charles J. Miller Road, McHenry, IL 60050. A service to celebrate Kenny's life will be at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home.



A celebration of life will be held on Friday, February 15, 2019 starting at 4pm at Oak Park Lounge, 801 Oak Grove Road in Johnsburg, IL 60051. The family requests to bring your favorite dish for a potluck style celebration. (Kenny's favorite type of event).



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Johnsburg Spartan Wrestling Club. 1455 Karlen Way Johnsburg, IL 60050.



For information, please call the funeral home at 815-385-2400, or visit www.justenfh.com Published in the Northwest Herald on Feb. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary