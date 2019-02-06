|
|
Kenneth Novy
Born: April 16, 1967
Died: January 28, 2019
Kenneth Novy, long time Crystal Lake resident, has passed away in his beloved Newport NC home.
Ken was an avid fisherman and loved the great outdoors. He loved his family and friends and his dog, Suzy Q. Always quick with a wink and a smile, he loved to joke around with people, and always had a witty comeback. He was loved by many, and will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his daughters, Katherine and Alexandria; his ex-wife, Amanda; and siblings, Mark and Tina.
Rest in peace Kenny.
Published in the Northwest Herald from Feb. 6 to Feb. 8, 2019