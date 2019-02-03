Kevin T. Leick



Kevin T. Leick, of Crystal Lake, passed away Friday, February 1, 2019 at the age of 78.



He was born February 22, 1940 in Evergreen Park, the eldest son of the late Aloys and Catherine (nee Doherty) Leick.



The son of an Irish immigrant and German immigrant, Kevin was a faithful Catholic and hard worker. He was a devoted husband and loving father to his three daughters and 14 grandchildren. Kevin was an avid fisherman, lover of all of God's creation. He was a trusted friend and mentor to those who knew him.



In addition to his loving wife of 53 years, Barbara, he is survived by his daughters, Karen (Jeff) Sturgeon, Katherine (Brian) Phillips and Colleen (Eric) Nieckula; his grandchildren, Benjamin, Emily, Elizabeth, Mary, Kevin, Nathan, Abigail, Sophia, William, Bridget, John Paul, Patrick, Sebastian, and Nathanael; brothers, Gerald and William; and sister, Patricia.



He was preceded in death by his parents.



Visitation for Kevin will be held Wednesday, February 6, from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 419 E Terra Cotta Ave (Rt. 176) Crystal Lake. Visiting will continue the following day, Thursday, February 7, from 9:30 a.m. until prayers said at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Procession will follow to St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 451 W Terra Cotta Ave, Crystal Lake, for the funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Windridge Memorial Park, Cary.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Kevin's memory to 1st Way Life Center, 3714 W Fairview Ave, Johnsburg, IL 60051.



Published in the Northwest Herald on Feb. 3, 2019