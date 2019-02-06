Dr. Leonard Francis Rozek



Born: February 14, 1932; in Winona, MI



Died: February 1, 2019; in Barrington, IL



Dr. Leonard Francis Rozek passed away on February 1, 2019 at JourneyCare Hospice in Barrington.



He was born February 14, 1932 to Leonard and Adelaide (Sassman) Rozek in Winona, MN.



After graduating from high school in 1950, Dr. Rozek began his bachelor's degree at Marquette University in Milwaukee, WI. His studies were interrupted by the Korean War and he served in the Army from 1953 to 1955. While stationed in California, he began writing letters to Judith Kryzer, a sister of his good friend, Ted. Through the mail, a romance developed and shortly after his service ended he married Judy on January 28, 1956 in Winona.



They then moved to Milwaukee, where he again took up his studies at Marquette and completed his bachelor's, master's and doctorate degrees. While there they had their four oldest children: Leonard, Daniel, Paul and Margaret.



Upon graduation they moved to the Chicago area where he worked as a senior research scientist at G.D. Searle in Skokie. They lived for a few years in Niles and later in Deerfield, where their last child, Mary Beth, was born.



After retiring, Len and Judy moved to Oakwood Hills, IL in 1998 where they welcomed their children and grandchildren to their house for countless meals, holidays and get-togethers. Family was everything to Leonard and there was nothing he enjoyed more than a good meal around the dining table followed by a lively game of Zioncheck or Trivial Pursuit. Len had many hobbies that ranged from photography to country music to wood working to the Green Bay Packers to bread baking and the art of canning the perfect dill pickle.



Leonard is survived by his wife, Judy; his children Leonard (Kim), Daniel (Jane), Paul (Jill), Margaret Sedlacek and Mary Beth (Brad) Olm; his grandchildren, Megan Navarro, Ellen and Anne Rozek, Logan Rozek, Laura and Eric Sedlacek, and Kevin and Sean Olm; sister, Carol (James) Mallinger; sisters-in-law, Patricia (Carlson) Steigerwald, Carolyn Armstrong, Rosemary (Timothy) Stone and numerous nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his father in 1942 and his mother in 1987, as well as his brothers-in-law, Ted Kryzer and John Carlson and sisters-in-law, Kathleen Kryzer and Marjorie Carlson.



Memorials may be left in his name to JourneyCare Foundation and the .



There will be a visitation for Leonard on Saturday, February 9, 2019 beginning at 9:30 AM and concluding at 10:45 AM at the Kahle-Moore Funeral Home, 403 Silver Lake Rd., Cary and followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:00 AM at SS. Peter & Paul Church, 410 First St., Cary.



For info: 847-639-3827 or kahlemoore.com Published in the Northwest Herald on Feb. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary