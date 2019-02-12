M. Lee Elia



Born: July 20, 1943; in Bay St. Louis, MS



Died: February 9, 2019; McHenry, IL



M. Lee Elia, age 75, of McHenry, died Saturday, February 9, 2019, at Northwestern Medicine-McHenry Hospital. She was born July 20, 1943 in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi to Lewis and Myrtle (Lee) Evans. A resident of McHenry since 1965, Lee received her B.S.N. degree in 1964 from Illinois Masonic School of Nursing, and her M.S.N. degree from the College of St. Francis in 1983.Lee was employed as an ICU R.N. by McHenry Hospital from 1965 to 1994. She then worked at Good Shepherd Hospital before eventually returning to work in the Home Health Department at Centegra Hospital-McHenry and as an Alumni Nurse.



Lee is survived by two children, Brian (Kimberly) Elia and Michele Elia; four grandchildren, Cassandra (Mark) Stranges, Dana (William) Chase, Mersadies (Jerald) Konkel and Katie (Donald) Jones; three great-grandchildren, William Chase IV, Carter Jones, and Brynlee Jones; and five sisters, Bette (the late Gene) Tell, Carol Evans, Joan (William) LeDuke, Dorothy (the late Bryant) Labruzzo, and Susan (the late Carlos) Barnes; her mother-in-law, Bernice Elia (age 100); sister-in-law Janice (Robert) Berkley and brother-in-law Richard Elia.



She was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband, Thomas Jr. (in 1993); her father-in-law, Thomas Sr. (in 1993); and her son, Christopher (2002).Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, February 13, 2019, at Justen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3700 Charles J. Miller Road, McHenry, IL 60050.



Visitation will resume at the funeral home Thursday, Feb. 14, from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. prayers, then departing for the 11:00 a.m. funeral Mass at St. Patrick Church, 3500 W. Washington Street, McHenry, IL 60050. Interment will be in St. Patrick Countryside Cemetery.



Memorials are suggested by her family to the Shapiro Development Center 100 E. Jeffery St. Kankakee, Illinois 60901.



Published in the Northwest Herald on Feb. 12, 2019