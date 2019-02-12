Malcolm Patrick Flood



Born: July 3, 1934



Died: February 9, 2019



Malcolm "Pat" Patrick Flood, 84, of Princeton and formerly of Cary, was born on July 3, 1934 and passed away on February 9, 2019.



Pat was the loving and devoted husband of Pauline for 52 years; cherished dad of Deborah (Michael) Fruhauff and Cameron Lee Pohlman; loving grandpa of Bradly (Katie), Steven (Laura), Jonathan (Sarah) and Chad (Sadie) Fruhauff and Brandon Pohlman; dear great-grandpa of Miles, Theodore, Trent and Kyla Fruhauff; and brother of Colleen, Kenny and Charlis.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Lenore Flood; and his brothers, Ronald and Phillip Flood.



Pat will be remembered for his helpfulness, generosity, sense of humor and for being "MacGyver".



Visitation for Pat will be held on Thursday, February 14, from 9:00am until the time of his service at 11:00am at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 149 W. Main St. (Lake-Cook Rd.), Barrington. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery, Barrington.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the , or a cancer .



Arrangements were entrusted to Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Barrington. For information, please call the funeral home at 847-381-3411 or visit www.davenportfamily.com where friends may leave an online condolence message for the family. Published in the Northwest Herald on Feb. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary