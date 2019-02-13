Margaret Cyrier



Born: June 15, 1959; in Chicago, IL



Died: February 6, 2019; Barrington, IL



Margaret "Peggy" Cyrier, age 59, of McHenry, passed away Wednesday, February 6, 2019, at JourneyCare of Barrington. She was born June 15, 1959 in Chicago to Robert and Lucille (Fries) Fritsch. On February 12, 1983, she married her true love and best friend, Lawrence "Larry" Cyrier in Hinsdale.



During her lifetime, Peggy worked downtown at JWT, many years in HR at Brake Parts, for a stint at McHenry Savings Bank, before settling in as a front line receptionist at McHenry High School - West Campus. She lived for the kids and her dance parties.



She had passion for a good book, scrabble challenge, or just finishing a crossword without cheating. She loved summertime in the pool, floating in a boat in the many lakes and seas, catching the biggest fish - just catching some rays, man. Every future sunset is Peggy.



Peggy was very spiritual, kept herself close to God, and enjoyed listening to KLove Christian Radio. Above all, Peggy had a strong love for her family, her life revolved around loving them. She was a devoted wife, loving mother, fond sister, and great friend to many, Peggy will forever remain in their hearts.



Left behind to cherish Peggy's memory is her loving husband of nearly 36 years, Larry; her son, Jackson Cyrier; six siblings, Kathy (the late Tim) West, Curt (Sherri) Fritsch, Rita (Rick) Gregory, Karen (Steve) McCarthy, John (Patty) Fritsch, Lucy (Rudy) Marotti; a brother-in-law, Jim Felicelli; and many nieces and nephews.



In addition to her parents, Peggy was preceded in death by her sister, Nancy Jim Felicelli.



Friends and neighbors may gather from 9:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Justen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3700 W. Charles J. Miller Road, McHenry, IL 60050. The funeral Mass will be 11 a.m. at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 3500 W. Washington, McHenry, IL 60050.



The cremation rite will be accorded privately and inurnment will be private.



In lieu of flowers, her family suggests memorials to JourneyCare Foundation, 2050 Claire Court, Glenview, IL 60025 or Breast Cancer Research Foundation, 28 W. 44th Street Ste. 609, New York, NY 10036



In lieu of flowers, her family suggests memorials to JourneyCare Foundation, 2050 Claire Court, Glenview, IL 60025 or Breast Cancer Research Foundation, 28 W. 44th Street Ste. 609, New York, NY 10036