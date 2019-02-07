Home
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
185 E. Northwest Hwy.
Palatine, IL 60067
(847) 359-8020
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
185 E. Northwest Hwy.
Palatine, IL 60067
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
10:30 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
2515 W. Palatine Road
Inverness, IL
View Map














Mark David Dahlem, 48, of Cary, IL, Palatine Police Officer for over 23 years. Born August 21, 1970 in Ottawa, IL, passed away February 5, 2019.

Beloved husband of Kimberly, nee Kacen. Proud father of Abigail and Jack Dahlem. Loving son of Janet Beguin. Dear brother of Paul Dahlem.

Mark has donated his brain and spine to Northwestern Memorial Hospital for brain cancer research.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Mark's name to Harley Helping Hands Foundation, www.harleyhelpinghands.org/donate.html.

Visitation Friday, February 8, 2019 from 3:00 to 9:00 PM at Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 185 E. Northwest Hwy., Palatine. Funeral Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 10:30 AM at Holy Family Catholic Church, 2515 W. Palatine Road, Inverness. Interment will be private.

847-359-8020 or www.smithcorcoran.com.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Feb. 7, 2019
