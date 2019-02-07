|
|
Mark David Dahlem
Born: August 21, 1970
Died: February 5, 2019
Mark David Dahlem, 48, of Cary, IL, Palatine Police Officer for over 23 years. Born August 21, 1970 in Ottawa, IL, passed away February 5, 2019.
Beloved husband of Kimberly, nee Kacen. Proud father of Abigail and Jack Dahlem. Loving son of Janet Beguin. Dear brother of Paul Dahlem.
Mark has donated his brain and spine to Northwestern Memorial Hospital for brain cancer research.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Mark's name to Harley Helping Hands Foundation, www.harleyhelpinghands.org/donate.html.
Visitation Friday, February 8, 2019 from 3:00 to 9:00 PM at Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 185 E. Northwest Hwy., Palatine. Funeral Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 10:30 AM at Holy Family Catholic Church, 2515 W. Palatine Road, Inverness. Interment will be private.
847-359-8020 or www.smithcorcoran.com.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Feb. 7, 2019